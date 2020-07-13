Riva Ganguly Das posted as Secretary (East) MEA, Vikram Doraiswami new Indian Envoy to Dhaka



The Indian government has decided to appoint Vikram Doraiswami as the new Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Bangladesh.





Vikram Doraiswami, who is the Additional Secretary in-charge of International Organizations and Summits at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will move to Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, one of the closest allies to New Delhi.





Vikram Doraiswami is an officer of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) 1992 batch. Vikram Doraiswami replaces Riva Ganguly Das, a 1986 batch IFS officer, who is likely to be posted as Secretary (East) at the External Affairs Ministry of India when the incumbent Vijai Thakur Singh retires in September, reports Indian media.





--- Chanchal Chakraborty, AA

Leave Your Comments