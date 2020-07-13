JKG Health Care chairman Dr Sabrina arrested

JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain was arrested on Sunday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Police have arrested Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain, chairman of JKG Health Care, on charges of issuing fake coronavirus certificates. She was rounded up after interrogation at Tejgaon Deputy Commissioner's office in Dhaka on Sunday.





"Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain was called for interrogation. After questioning for three hours, we showed her arrested as she had failed to give satisfactory answers to the queries" said Harun-Ur-Rashid, deputy commissioner of police in Tejgaon Division.





Dr Sabrina has been working as a cardiac surgeon at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases. The Health Ministry suspended her on Sunday following the charges of issuing Covid-19 certificates at JKG Health Care. The suspension letter (order) was signed by Md Abdul Mannan, secretary of the ministry.





"Being a government employee, Dr Sabrina has remained in the post of chairman of JKG Health Care without permission from the ministry and embezzled money," the letter said. It added that she was suspended as her acts are punishable according to government employee act 2018.







Dr Sabrina's husband Ariful Chowdhury, CEO of the JKG Health Care, and four others were arrested on June 24 on the same charges.







Police said they would collect samples from people's homes, even though they have no laboratory. After collecting samples, they used to go home and prepare fake certificates on their laptops. They would write "negative" or "positive" on the certificates depending on the patient's symptoms.







Police also said, they used to print reports on the official pads of the health directorate and the IEDCR.





Apart from Ariful Chowdhury, other arrestees are -- Humayun Kabir and his wife Tanzina Patwari, Sayeed Chowdhury and Alman.





Humayun and Tanjina are former employees of the JKG Health Care while Sayeed and Alman were still working there.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press statement on Sunday said, it gave permission to the JKG Group to set up booths and collect samples of coronavirus patients as its coordinator Ariful Chowdhury went to DGHS and claimed that his organization was able to set up booths -- like in South Korea -- to help the government address the coronavirus situation. But on receiving allegations, DGHS cancelled the permission of JKG's sample collection, the statement added.





Dr Sabrina denied media reports that she was the chairman of the JKG.





