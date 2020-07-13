Fake Covid-19 certificates: Dr Sabrina put on 3-day remand









A Dhaka court on Monday placed JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina on a three-day remand in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahinur Rahman passed the order after Hasnat Khandakar, inspector of Tejgaon Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced her before the court seeking a four-day remand.

Police arrested Dr Sabrina, a cardiac surgeon of the National Heart Institute and hospital, from the Agargaon area on Sunday afternoon.









Later, she was shown arrested in the case filed with Tejgaon Police station on June 23.

The case was filed accusing six persons, including Ariful Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of the JKG Health Care, and also husband of Dr Sabrina, over making fake COVID-19 test report.





Meanwhile, the health ministry on Sunday suspended Dr Sabrina Sharmin Hossain in connection with the case.

Earlier on June 23, police arrested six persons, including Dr Sabrina’s husband Ariful Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir and his wife Tanjina Patwary from JKG healthcare office of Confidence Tower of Gulshan in connection with the case.









JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury came to the spotlight as their company’s false corona report scam surfaced.

The CEO of the organisation and Sabrina’s husband Arif Chowdhury and six others were sent to jail on deception charges.

Police officials said Sabrina has no way of avoiding responsibility for JKG's deception as her husband Arif Chowdhury has admitted her active involvement with the organisation during interrogation.

