Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 launch master held

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested  Abul Bashar, the master of ‘Mayur-2’ launch from Dakhshin Keraniganj area early Monday in connection with Buriganga launch capsize that claimed  lives of 34 people on June 29.
 
The arrestee is Abul Hossain.

 A team of Rab-10 conducted a drive in the area early in the morning and arrested Abul Hossain, said Rezaul Karim Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Sadarghat River Police Station.
 
On June 29, the Dhaka-bound ‘MV Morning Bird’ launch carrying around 150 passengers from Munshiganj sank  in the river after being hit by ‘Mayur-2’ near Shyambazar in the capital’s old town.


Bodies of 34 people were recovered.
 
Mohammad Shamsul, sub-inspector of Sadarghat River Police Station, filed a case at South Keraniganj Police Station the following day.
 
Earlier, Police arrested a staff of the launch Abdus Salam and the owner of Mayur-2 launch Mosaddek on July 7 and July 9 respectively.


