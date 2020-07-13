Bangladesh receives first parcel train carrying dry chilies from India





Bangladesh has received the first parcel train at Benapole carrying dry Chillies from Andhra Pradesh, India.

Indian Railways dispatched a special parcel train consisting of 16 high capacity parcel vans carrying around 384 tonnes of dry chilies to Bangladesh, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.

The Special Parcel Express (SPE) traveled the distance over 1372 kilometers from Reddipalem in Guntur, India to Benapole in Bangladesh.

The transportation cost by railways works out to be cheaper compared to road transport.

Trade between India and Bangladesh had been affected as the transport services between the two countries got disrupted due to COVID-19 related restrictions since March 2020.

To minimize the supply chain disruption, earlier the High Commission of India had proposed to the Bangladesh Railways to facilitate parcel train service between India and Bangladesh.

After Bangladesh Railways conveyed the concurrence cargo was mobilized for the first parcel train service.

It is expected that Parcel Train Service will be beneficial in promoting trade between both countries, said the High Commission.

