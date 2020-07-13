Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 3,099 new cases, 39 deaths









Bangladesh on Sunday detected 3,099 new coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 1,86,894.





During the period the country registered 39 deaths from coronavirus which increased the total number of fatalities to 2,391.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





The health authorities also reported 4,703 recovery cases during this period, taking the total recovery to 98,317 .





The global Covid-19 cases reached to 12,872,434 as of Monday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





As per the JHU data, the global death toll from Covid-19 stands 568,296.





During the period, 7.08 million people recovered from the virus.





The first coronavirus case was detected in Wuhan, China in December last.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

