Tackle the spread of COVID-19 through an adequate laundry



As the fear of Coronavirus (COVID-19) heightens, mundane household tasks are increasingly becoming a source of anxiety as families grapple with taking all measures to keep their loved ones safe and healthy. Doing laundry is rarely a life-saving mission, but during these uncertain times, ensuring clean clothes is critical to the overall well-being of ourselves and our families.



In the current times, it is mandatory to wear masks, gloves, and keep social distances. Yet, inadvertently we do pick up things or brush against people, making it imperative to follow certain precautions once we return home. Most of the time, the germs and viruses get stick to our clothes leading it to be one of the biggest carriers. When we return home from any public places, it is necessary to immediately put the clothes for a wash to ensure no viruses are passed on within the homes. Washing machines can provide a more hygienic wash.



While staying indoors, it also advisable to change clothes daily, as well as ensure that the elderly wear freshly washed clothes every time they change. Apart from the clothes, linen and towels should also be regularly washed and sanitized in washing machines. Additionally, if you feel like that your clothing came in contact with any hard surface where there can be a virus, wash it immediately.



Numerous researches on COVID-19 have stated that the virus can survive on various surfaces, including garments, for extended periods ranging from hours to days. Unlike solid surfaces that can be wiped, a garment has many layers of fibers, and therefore just cleaning the surface is certainly not enough.



The garments need to go through an immersive cleaning process in the washing machine to remove the virus from it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by using the warmest water setting possible – between 40 and 60 degrees Celsius (104 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit) – along with a good quality detergent, can help people to remove the virus from the clothes. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), if it is possible, consider soaking the garments in quaternary ammonium before washing it. After washing them, dry the clothes, preferably with a dryer, and if it’s not possible, then under direct sunlight.



Thus, this is the right time to invest in a washing machine if you don't have one in your home now as, during the crisis, washing machines are no longer treated as a luxury product but has become a necessity.



It is still unclear how long the pandemic will last. Therefore, it is better to exercise precautions in daily lives, including doing laundry in washing machines.





