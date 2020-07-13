Life or livelihood: Which is more important in corona virus pandemic?





It is not yet right time to comment on when the Corona epidemic will end, so we are fighting today to work and survive. Bangladesh and other countries of the world are also trying to make people's lives easier by keeping their livelihood functional. Discussions, research, budget management, office management, habit are all radically changing due to COVID-19. Why people are ready to die in need of livelihood but don't want to stay at home.







So, is livelihood important than life? Is livelihood one of the sources of life and state system? Did we know that the most important element of a state system is the people, the territory, the government and the sovereignty and the livelihoods that have been added during the Corona period?







Although the main driving force of the state is 04, if there is no necessary livelihood or work, then there will be a state, but that state will be fragile because if there is no livelihood, there may be epidemics, chaos, social inequality, etc. That is why almost all governments including our government have chosen strategy to ensure the livelihood. So, I think the state or sociologists now have to think about the definition of the state.



When we spent the first 50 days, we fought with the corona, and in those 60 days, as our corona numbers increased, as in other countries, the corona began to seem very normal to us.





In the next 30 days, the number of affected person increased several times more than before, and in the last 30 days, the total increase was almost 6 times as compared to the first 60 days.









One of the reasons for this is the need for livelihood or stomach cramps, and the main danger is here. Although the number of affected increased several times in the next 60 days as compared to the first 60 days, the number of surveys using online platforms on ordinary people is very limited. The survey found that about 70% of working people think life is trivial in terms of livelihood and they want to work according to the safeguards rules, and 18% of people value life more than livelihood.







Only 12% of people did not comment on the fact that life is more important than livelihood (However, detailed research is needed). So the lockdown strategy of the government is very logical for you who do any work or for the workers who work day in and day out or to keep the business run by the traders and pay the salaries of their employees and keep the livelihood of this huge number of people in the country.





If not, imagine if the government had to feed this huge number of people in the next 03-05 months, a large part of the revenue would have gone to save lives and the revenue targets set in the budget announced can only be achieved by living and making a living Keep moving, Otherwise, if only the lockdown system had been in place, on the one hand, the revenue collection would have been much less than the target and on the other hand, it would have been very difficult to implement the budget given to other sectors including health and agriculture.





As this policy of the government will keep the economy afloat, the poverty rate will be comparatively less if the livelihood is active and the challenge of implementing the budget of the government will play a helpful role, but you have to be more careful. There is no way to ignore it; otherwise you may have to remember that you are the next target of Corona.



Those who can afford it will stay at home and those who can't afford it will work according to 100% safeguards rules of WHO, but you have to work with utmost caution keeping in mind the issues of your life and family, there is no alternative to work but you have to remember that life is one.



The writer is a development worker & consultants for Environment and Social development.







