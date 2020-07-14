Jute sector needs re-establishment





What product helped Bangladesh to be branded worldwide shortly after being independence? Have we forgot the product name after forty eight years of independence? It is universal truth that Bangladesh came into focus worldwide with jute and jute products. In 1973, its contribution in the overall export was around 89.9 percent. The jute sector had been playing an important role in our economy in many ways. Before the year 1971, east Pakistan (now Bangladesh) was genuinely considered as money-making region by dint of jute and jute goods.







What Bangladesh got after independence? Bangladesh got nothing but some running jute mills located across the country. To promote war-ravaged economy, jute and jute goods came forward in terms of earning foreign exchange. So, jute was called as “Golden fiber of Bangladesh”. Really, it is gold to look. Bangladesh really enjoyed the golden period (1973 to 1980) with golden fiber. From 1980, it began to lose its luster after plastic products were widely introduced here in the country. It is our holy duty to take speedy actions for reopening the ancient heritage- closed jute mills as early as possible. Jute was the single most important export item for Bangladesh till the 1980s.





Set up in 1950, Asia’s largest Adamjee jute mill started its operation in 1951 with 1,700 hesian and 1,000 sacking looms. On an average, 288 tonnes of jute sacks were manufactured every day. The mill was able to generate around Tk 60 crore yearly. Adamjee also generated huge employment. At last, Adamjee jute mill breathed its last in 2002 at the hand of BNP-led government. It is important to say that Adamjee was the symbol of pride of Bangladesh.





Afterwards, many jute mills in Khulna region began to shut down production within months. Thousand workers obliged to go back their ancestral places with promising words saying that the salary and wages would be given.





After a long gap of 18-year, the running government suddenly planned to close down 25 jute mills and laid off around 25,000 workers. The decision came following a series of meetings held from time to time. The red-marked jute mills controlled by Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) are set to reopen with installing modern machineries-the concerned ministry confirmed.







The workers, who involved with jute mills, must be given privileges in getting jobs if mills are reopened , BJMC people said, adding that the wages and salary with arrear to both retired and jobless workers would be disbursed soon. The workers are already asked to open bank accounts to get their compensation. For which, a Tk 5,000 crore fund was created. I welcome the government move since the jute mills had been incurring loss year after year. But, what should be mentioned here that privately-run jute mills are making laudable profit. Why?







"According to the Productivity and Wage Commission, 2015, we are supposed to get a minimum wage of Tk 8,300 per month- some workers said, adding that this has not been materialized in the last five years. In view of past scenario, the dependency on BJMC commitment had been narrowed. But, according to section-26 of the labour law, the workers are legally bound to get all the wages. why a trust gap was created between BJMC and the workers? Probably, BJMC had been leading the workers of jute mills through unholy ways.







Sadly speaking, in 2009, the government allocated Tk 5,241 crore for the BJMC to revive the shrinking industry on condition that the factories would become self-sufficient. However, within six years, the BJMC asked for Tk 700 crore to purchase raw materials and in 2018, it asked for Tk 1,000 crore to pay due wages and give other financial benefits to the workers. Despite availing so many facilities from the government, BJMC could not come out from loss figures. The reason is very clear to all of us. Fund management by BJMC was not properly done. In same geographical area, privately-run jute mills are so advanced in all affairs.





Surely, our emerging economy is likely to experience both merits and demerits due to closure of jute mills soon. It is to be remembered that millions farmers are largely dependent on jute sector since long. Still now, the country produces around 80 lac bales of raw jute in more 07 lac hectares land. Around 14 lac bales of raw jute is exported annually. In such a situation, the farmers must come under attack by middle men nominated by private sector jute mills. To expect fair prices from raw jute is now a dream. if happened this, the farmers will be discouraged to produce jute more. The country will definitely lose one of traditional export products. Now, the time comes to diversify export products. So, a plan to revive the jute mills is to be taken in hand if possible considering current economic situation.







There is huge demand of jute goods in global markets. The demand for jute products continuously rises worldwide. Usage of jute products has been increased on earth as a result of growing conscious about green products. So, there is opportunity to gain economically by exporting jute goods as green products in the days to come.







The jute mills produce high quality carpets, bags, sacks, ropes and polymers, which are in high demand in the global and national markets. The Mandatory Jute Packaging Act, 2010 which requires several agricultural products to be stored and marketed in jute bags. But, the act is rarely applied.







The BJMC jute mills were established between 1949 and 1967. In the ‘90s the private sector came up with heavy investments in the jute sector. In presence of private-sector jute mills , BJMC could not keep pace with them due to lack of time -bound technology .With unskilled workers and decades-old machineries, BJMC could not move forward. Besides, a lot of BJMC officials, who were connected with purchase of jute, played foul.







Finally, mismanagement and gross irregularities by BJMC turned the workers into unemployed in the time of Covid-19. BJMC incurred loss in 44 years out of 48 years after 1972-73 fiscal year. The cumulative loss of the BJMC stood at Tk 10,674 crore in 2018-19 fiscal year (since 1972).







Proudly speaking, exports of jute and jute products increased by 4 percent in the first 11 months of FY 2019-20 and during the same period, exports of readymade garments and leather goods declined by 19 percent and 22 percent respectively- Export Promotion Bureau ( EPB) said. Currently, the demand for green products is on the rise worldwide. Bangladesh ranked first since long in respect of exporting jute products globally.





Besides, there is a high demand of carpets, bags, sacks, ropes and polymers in global and national markets that are produced from jute. If Bangladesh loses the opportunity of exporting green products right now, neighboring country-India is likely to grab the markets where green products have huge demand. It is true that India had been working hard to promote jute industry.





The government might reopen the closed jute mills under the arrangement of public-private partnership ( PPP). PPP programs in our country, that were undertaken earlier, showed momentum. If the red-marked closed mills do not see resumption of operation soon, the decades-old machineries must be out of order. The government has to sit with experts, researchers in order to revive the jute mills that bear the sign of ancient heritage.













The writer is an analyst of

economic affairs.

The writer is an analyst of economic affairs.

Email: [email protected]

