Diner Sheshe





"His weight on my body woke me up. I was 8, and while other relatives were attending a wedding, he'd broken into the house I was sleeping in. When I opened my eyes, he was on top of me.







He was raping me. I was absolutely still. My eyes were open and I was completely numb. I didn't make a sound. He was my 35-year-old uncle, a distant relative. He ran out after. When I tried to pee, I felt an immense amount of pain.





I bled profusely; my hymen had torn. I managed to wash my vagina, hands and face, and went back to bed. I lay there still, and couldn't sleep the entire night. I couldn't comprehend what had happened. I spoke to no one about it; I'd never been so scared.







I never saw him after that, but the trauma didn't end there. After school, I'd go to a neighbour's house for lunch. Once, when his parents weren't home, he called his friends over. They undressed me and masturbated on me. This went on for 4 months. One of them fingered me so hard that I bled. I was lost; I thought showering would make things better. So every time it happened, I'd shower, hoping to 'clean' their dirt off me. I was disgusted- clueless, but disgusted.







I still told no one. On my 13th birthday, 2 cousins groped me. I screamed that time, but they escaped. I kept quiet about it, thinking I'll be blamed. For the next few years, I felt depressed and cried all the time. I couldn't sleep at night; I'd have palpitations and nightmares. To cope, I started smoking and drinking.





It felt like there was no end to the attacks, because the groping went on till I was 17, from relatives and friends. But the drinking led to a fibroid in my breast, and that's when my parents started controlling where I went. Sometimes, I'd pack my bags and go stay with my friend. Being with her helped- but I couldn't tell her either.





A few months later, when I started working at an aviation company, my CEO tried fingering me when I refused to sleep with him. I pushed him hard against the wall, and ran away. That was a turning point. I swore to never shed a tear for these animals again. I started writing down my thoughts, cooking and going on evening walks to cope.





Humans of Bombay, Fb





