US Embassy holds webinar series on transnational crime

US Embassy, Dhaka and US Department of Justice held a webinar last week with Bangladeshi officials on cryptocurrency and transnational crime. -Photo Credit: US Embassy



US Embassy, Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age yesterday. Last week, the U.S. Embassy and the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (DOJ-OPDAT) launched a three-part webinar series entitled "Criminal Influences on the Dark Web and in the Use of Cryptocurrency."







Almost 50 prosecutors, investigators, judges, financial analysts, and government officials from Bangladesh met virtually through an interactive online platform to learn how criminal organizations use the dark web and cryptocurrency to conduct drug trafficking, money laundering, transnational crime, terrorism and other harmful activities.







The instructor for the course is the Department of Justice's John Ghose, who is the International Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Attorney for the Dark Web and Cryptocurrency. United States Ambassador Earl Miller opened the webinar series, praising law enforcement heroes, including all participants, who bravely and selflessly meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.







Ambassador Miller also praised Bangladesh for continuing "to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts on many fronts - through its robust anti-money laundering measures, standing up additional Anti-Terrorism Tribunals around the country, and expanding digital evidence efforts to investigate and prosecute terrorist crimes being committed with computers and through digital media," and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to assisting Bangladesh in its efforts.





The first session of the series, entitled "Combating Criminal Dark Web Marketplaces during the COVID-19 Pandemic," focused on how criminals use the dark web, through anonymous browsers and hidden services, to capitalize on the anxiety resulting from the pandemic.







For example, criminals are using the dark web to sell fake test kits, substandard personal protection equipment, fake vaccines and treatment drugs, and even blood allegedly carrying coronavirus antibodies. During the session, participants learned ways to detect and interrupt such reprehensible activities.







Deputy Secretary Sheikh Golam Mahbub from Bangladesh's Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, is expected to deliver opening remarks at the second session with special reference to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.







Mr. Abu Hena Mohd. Razee Hassan, the Head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), is expected to deliver opening remarks at the third session. Since 2016, the United States has obligated over $63.5 million cumulatively for counterterrorism assistance in Bangladesh, including this webinar series.

