'Jurassic World Dominion' resumes filming



The cast and crew of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' have officially started shooting for the movie in the UK with Universal Pictures denying a media report of a production halt due to positive coronavirus cases in the team.





In a statement to Deadline, the studio revealed that the filming commenced earlier this week and debunked a tabloid report of delay in the schedule. "Any reports indicating that 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has halted production are categorically untrue.







The production is in its fifth day of shooting today, and we're thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project," Universal's spokesperson said. 'Jurassic World: Dominion', the third installment in the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy, halted production at Pinewood Studios in the UK in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The film features actor Chris Pratt reprising his role at dinosaur wrangler Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing along with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, and BD Wong.Colin Trevorrow, who oversaw 'Jurassic World', returns as director. The film is scheduled to open on June 11, 2021.





Leave Your Comments