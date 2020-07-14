'TV industry normalized my eating disorder'



Singer-actress Demi Lovato says the television industry normalized her eating disorder, sharing that her previous team used to monitor her weight before any photo shoot. In an interview with Bustle, Lovato opened up about growing up as a Disney star, including how her old management team normalized her eating disorder, reports variety.com. "





I kind of looked around and had a moment where I was like, 'Wow. This is so terrifyingly normalized'," Lovato said, detailing that she used to be given "watermelon with fat-free whipped cream" in place of a birthday cake each year. "





I used to have people watching me the night before a photo shoot to make sure that I didn't binge or eat and be swollen the next day," she added. After her first stint in rehab in 2010, Lovato decided not to return to Disney Channel as she was scared that she would be silenced from sharing her challenges. "





I came out of the experience with the choice of talking about my struggles or my journey with the possibility of helping people, or keeping my mouth shut and going back to Disney Channel. And I was like that doesn't feel authentic to me. So I chose to tell my story," Lovato said.





