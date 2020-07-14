Putul busy with her biographical novel



Popular singer of present generation Sajia Sultana Putul has been passing lockdown times at her home now. During this lockdown time, she is busy with her two important works. Time conscious Putul is giving time to write autobiographical novel during this time.





While talking in this regard Putul said, "Now during lockdown time I am writing autobiographical novel. I have set a large canvas in this regard. Now it is time to paint on the canvas. Full-fledged concentration and devotion are very much necessary to become successful for writing an autobiographical novel. For this reason, I am trying to utilize the times. While writing own autobiographical novel I have invented myself and the world in new way."





Meanwhile, during lockdown Putul is also giving time to her YouTube channel. PutulKothon is her own YouTube channel. While talking about her YouTube channel and its activities Putul said, "My songs will not get place in this YouTube channel. Lifestyle and related issues will take place in this YouTube channel. It means it is a personal Volg channel.





Women's thoughts and their lifestyles will be shared by me in this channel. After improving the Corona situation, I will enter into studio to make PutulGaan. Many other songs are in my mind now. I will lend my vocal for those songs soon."





