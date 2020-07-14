Jaya gets awarded in Kolkata for 'Konttho'



Jaya Ahsan has won the 'Trendsetting Performance of the Year' award at the Films and Frames Digital Awards for her performance in Kolkata film 'Konttho'.





An organization called 'Hello' from India has given this award to Jaya Ahsan. In this regard, Jaya Ahsan said, "I got this award for the first time. I am grateful to the esteemed jury and to those who have conferred this honor on me with confidence in my work. I feel honored to receive this award."





The movie 'Konttho' was released in West Bengal on May 10 last year. Jaya played the role of Ramila. After the release of the film, Jaya's performance was appreciated by the audience there. Directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, the film was also released in Bangladesh under the SAFTA agreement.







Jaya Ahsan has crossed the borders of the country and established herself as one of the best actresses in Kolkata film. So now, the producers-directors of both Bengals can rely on Jaya for any character.

Leave Your Comments