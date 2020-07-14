'Mujib Tomay Kotha Dilam'



The year-long birth centenary program of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started on March 17. Due to Coronavirus situation, scheduled programs are not being celebrated properly.







With the inspiration of Mohammad Hossain and the initiative taken by Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources a special OVC (Online Video Commercial) titled 'MujibTomaiKothaDilam' has been made recently.Based on the theme of Bangabandhu's historical speech on March 7, story, dialogue and script of the OVC were written by GaziFaruk, who has also gave direction of it.





National Film Award winner actor Riaz, film actress Shahnoor, director GaziFaruk himself and child actor Sanzid acted in different roles in the OVC. Director Gazi Faruk informed that shooting of the TVC was done at Priyanka Shooting House in the capital on July 9.





Shahnoor last acted with Riaz in Suchanda directed film 'Hazar Bochhor Dhore'. After 15 years they again worked together. Shahnoor said, "We have respect on our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Birth centenary program of Bangabandhu started on March 17. Due to Coronavirus, birth centenary programs are being observed in different ways.







By this OVC 'Mujib Tomai Kotha Dilam' we have tried to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. I give thanks to Gazi Faruk Bhai to attach me with such a nice work. While working in the TVC I really became emotional." Director Gazi Faruk said, "I have tried my level best to make the OVC. RiazBhai and Shahnoor co-operated me a lot while making this OVC.







A Salam and Surashree also co-operated me in this regard. I am very much optimistic about this OVC. This OVC will go on air on August 15 in different TV channels including own website, Facebook and YouTube of Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources."







