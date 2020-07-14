Sahahriyar becomes runner-up in F4F contest

Sahahriyar Ahmed Mahir



Bangladeshi Sahahriyar Ahmed Mahir, 13 years old, studying at Class 7 English medium school became the runner up of the Football for Friendship (F4F) contest, an annual International Children's Social Program. He wrote about the story of Niagara Falls.





Football for Friendship (F4F) implemented by Gazprom Company announced the winner of the contest #F4FWorldDiversity on Monday with a press release where Mahir from Bangladesh has become second out of 211 countries contest from the world.







So many Stories about breathtaking place of our planet were shared. Together with the authors, they have travelled to Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Russia, Togo, Canada, Bangladesh and many others Countries.





The aim of the programme is to cultivate respect for different cultures and nationalities in children from different countries through football, to promote essential values and interest in a healthy lifestyle for the younger generation. Football and Friendship the programme is supported by FIFA and UEFA.







In 2018 BFF delegates joined Confederation Cup and FIFA World Cup at Russia. Those program organized by F4F and implemented by Gazprom Company. Now As they may know, right now F4F is holding two contests dedicated to environmental issues. They invite all from every corner of the world & last date of contest was 6 July 2020.







