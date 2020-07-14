Tigers likely to resume training in mid August

Bangladesh national cricket team during practice session. -BCB



The coronavirus outbreak had forced the suspension of professional cricket in the country in mid March. BCB had to suspend five bilateral series including 8 Test matches in the last three months as the country's COVID-19 situation is deteriorating every day.







BCB earlier planned to resume cricketing activities from late July but BCB has not yet taken any decision in this regard, considering the safety of the cricketers as the situation in the country has not improved as expected. According to National team chief selector Minhazul Abedin Nannu, Tigers are likely to restart cricket training from the coming August if the government approves.







Even BCB has already prepared a list of 38-member cricketers split into three groups for the conditioning camp to return to practice. BCB also selected 26 cricketers from HP squad. Tigers could be back in training from mid August subject to government approval.





"Earlier, we tried to bring cricket back on the ground this month and the BCB was ready with all facilities. However, it was not possible due to the coronavirus situation," Minhajul Abedin Nannu said on Monday. "





We are now very keen to begin the cricketing activities in August, specifically after the break of Eid-ul-Azha. But for it, we need to get the approval from the government," he added. "We've already prepared a squad of 38 members in which players of all three formats are included. A camp for High Performance will also begin in this period," Nannu said.







Few national cricketers including Mushfiqur Rahim earlier requested BCB to allow him training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, which was not granted, considering the rise of coronavirus infections in the country. Over 100 grounds men and venue personnel have remained active with pitch, outfield and facilities maintenance at the stadiums which is an ongoing process, a BCB press release said few days back.





Since mid March, cricketers have been staying at home and kept fitness training under BCB guidelines only at home. Country's most coveted league Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is the only earning source for most of the cricketers in the country. DPL was postponed in March after only two rounds were possible. DPL cricketers eagerly want the league to restart.





The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis few days ago suggested BSKP and Cox's Bazar as the venues of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) which they want to restart once the situation of Covid-19 comes under control.





Most of the cricketing nations resumed training in limited scale. International cricket has returned with Test series between England and West Indies in England on last Wednesday. England cricketers were the first to resume training following the coronavirus-forced break.





All the series of Bangladesh were postponed one by one due to the Corona outbreak. It started with Pakistan series. Then Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and lastly the Sri Lanka series also saw a moratorium.







Asia Cup which had been scheduled for September and hosted by Pakistan in a neutral venue is the latest sporting event to have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The postponed Asia Cup T20 tournament is expected to reschedule in Sri Lanka in June 2021.









