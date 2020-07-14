Trishal MP inaugurates tree plantation

Mymensingh-7 MP Alhaj Hafeez Maulana Ruhul Amin Madani inaugurating a tree plantation program in Trishal of Mymensingh on Monday. -AA



On the occasion of the birth centenary (Mujib Year) of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Mymensingh-7 Trishal MP Alhaj Hafeez Maulana Ruhul Amin Madani inaugurated the tree planting program. Various species of forest and fruit tree saplings were planted along the 1.5 km road on University Road in Trishal Municipality.





Alhaj Hafeez Maulana Ruhul Amin Madani, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Member of Parliament for Mymensingh-7 Trishal constituency was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the tree planting program on Sunday.





Ruhul Amin Madani MP said, 'I am carrying out a tree planting program on the instructions of honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build Bangabandhu's golden Bangladesh.' He further said that 'the pledge of Mujib's year should be a strong oath to protect the environment and nature which is always by the side of the people at the juncture of the nation.







Trees are very important for the survival of the fauna. Trees are the invaluable and main resource of nature. There is no alternative to tree planting to make our country livable and protect it from natural calamities.'





Also present at the occasion was Dr. AHM Mostafizur Rahman, Vice Chancellor of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Trishal Upazila Executive Officer Mostafizur Rahman, Trishal Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Tariqul Islam Tushar, Fazle Rabbi, a senior leader of Trishal Upazila Awami League, Trishal Upazila BCL President Hasan Mahmud, General Secretary Imran Hossain, Upazila Volunteer League President Ibrahim Khalil Shant, Municipal BCL President Monowar Hossain and others.









---Khorshidul Alom Mozib, Mymensingh





Leave Your Comments