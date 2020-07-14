No place of asylum seekers in AL: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday warned that those who try to accumulate wealth by tarnishing the image of the AL will not be speared.





"Hiding their colours from the party, the people who try to amass their wealth by tarnishing the image of the AL will not be tolerated," he told a virtual press briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence here.





Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the Awami League is an organisation of the soil and itspeople, while its roots is deepened in the hearts of the country's people. None will be able to change his fortune being involved in irregularities and using the name of the party, he said.





Quader said there is no place of asylum seekers, greedy and conspirators in the AL, leaving the tested party men times behind.Cautioning that the government has taken a harsher stance against corruption and irregularities, he said weeds and parasites always enter the ruling party and the government is aware of it.





The Awami League has never given anyone a chance to change their fortunes by using the name of the party, the AL general secretary said, adding the government does not show any indifference in taking action against those involved in wrongdoings by tainting the image of the party.





He said: "We cannot allow all the achievements of the Awami League to go in vain. Criminals have no party and even they have no political identity. The government of Sheikh Hasinaonly considers the wrongdoings of offenders."





Noting that the BNP government had institutionalised corruption and other irregularities in the country, the road transport and bridges minister said the talks about irregularities cannot match in the mouths of those who gave shelter to the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and rehabilitated them in various ways.





"Now we continue our optimum efforts to save the lives of people amid the (coronavirus) crisis…minimising the suffering of people, protecting their livelihoods and preventing infection are being considered as politics," he said.





Seeking cooperation from all political parties in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, Quader said BNP continues delivering poisonous statements against the government without standing by people amid the ongoing crisis. "BNP itself is enough to destroy it. Their corrupt leadership, falsehood and negative politics are making the BNP increasingly irrelevant to the people," he added.





Responding to a remark of BNP secretary general MirzaFakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said Fakhrul often demands the resignation of the government's ministers."But, I would say the leadership from the top to the bottom of the BNP should resign as they were failure in creating a movement," he said.







