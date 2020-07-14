Jamuna Group chairman Babul dies of Covid-19



Nurul Islam Babul, the chairman of Jamuna Group, has died in hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 74. Babul passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on Monday, Saiful Alam, editor of Jamuna Group's Bangla-language newspaper Jugantor, said.





Babul tested positive for Covid-19 on Jun 14 and was admitted to Evergreen Hospital on the same day with the disease affecting his kidneys.A 10-strong medical panel headed by Brig Gen (Retd) Dr Md Mahbub Noor oversaw the renowned industrialist's treatment. Four specialised doctors from China and two from Singapore were also consulted via teleconference.





President Abdul Hamid mourned the death of Nurul Islam Babul. In a condolence message he expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of country's leading businessman and chairman of Jamuna Group. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Opposition Leader in parliament Rowshan Ershad, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jatiya Party Chairman G M Quader, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Newspapers Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) President A K Azad, Editors Guild President Mozammel Babu, Faridur Reza Sagar on behalf of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), Vice-President of India-Bangladesh Chember of Commerce and Industries and Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Asian Age Shoeb Chowdhury mourned the death of Nurul Islam Babul.







In a condolence message Shoeb Chowdhury said ''The death of Nurul Islam Babul is an irreparable loss to the media industry. He played vital roles in expansion of print and electronic media in Bangladesh.''





He is survived by his wife MP Salma Islam, former state minister for women and children affairs, son Shamim Islam, managing director of Jamuna Group and three daughters Shariat Tasreen Soniya, Monika Nazneen Islam and Sumaiya Rozalin Islam, all directors of the Jamuna Group.





For more than four decades of the company's operations, Babul led Jamuna Group into electrical, engineering, chemical, leather, garment and textile, cosmetics, toiletries, beverages, real estate and media businesses.





The Jamuna Future Park that houses a shopping mall and a commercial complex is one of the key projects of the company, sprawling on 33 acres of land. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Jamuna Future Park Mosque after the Zohr prayers on Tuesday, reports Jugantor. Babul will later be laid to rest at Dhaka's Banani graveyard.







