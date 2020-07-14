JKG's Dr Sabrina on 3-day remand



Police have been granted three days to grill Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain aka Sabrina A Chaudhury who was arrested over her alleged ties to a Covid-19 test scam involving JKG Healthcare.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the remand order on Monday after denying her bail. Sabrina, a government doctor, was suspended and arrested over her alleged involvement in the testing scam on Sunday.





Police brought charges against JKG Health Care for providing false reports without testing the swabs collected from the people for Covid-19 tests.Media reports introduced Sabrina, also a cardiac surgeon of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, as the chairman of JKG Health Care, a position which she said she never held.





JKG had trained volunteers and set up kiosks to collect samples from suspected patients for free. But Sabrina claimed she only provided them with suggestions over the Covid-19 tests.





A case was filed against her husband, JKG Health Care CEO Ariful Chaudhury, and four others for their alleged involvement in the testing scam. They are currently behind bars. Sabrina was summoned by Tejgaon police on Sunday and was later shown arrested.





She was subsequently produced in court on Monday with police seeking four days to interrogate her.The health ministry also suspended her for violating service rules by holding the post of chairman in a private organisation without permission while working as a government doctor.





