Court issues arrest warrant against Shahed



A Dhaka court on Monday issued arrest warrant against owner of Regent Hospital and Chairman of Regent Group Md Shahed in connection with two lawsuits filed over misappropriation of Tk 36.8 million.







etropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam gave the order after Md Saifullah Masud, a proprietor of Masud Enterprise located in Karwan Bazar area, filed two separate cases with the court against Shahed.





The court ordered the officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station to submit the execution order of the arrest warrant by August 13. In the first lawsuit, Saifullah told the court that Shahed bought rods and cement from his shop worth Taka 10 million between January 18, of 2018 till March 24 the same year.





Later, Shahed gave four cheques for Saifullah and asked him not to cash those without letting Shahed know first. On June 25 this year, the complainant called upon Shahed to clear his due, for which Shahed threatened him with dire consequences, said the case statement.





In the second lawsuit, the complainant supplied construction material worth Taka 26.8 million to Shahed but he refused to pay the money.The complainant filed a general dairy with Uttara Paschim Police Station on the same day.In addition, the complainant filed a complaint to the Home Ministry on June 3 this year.





Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has launched an investigation into the allegations of amassing illegal wealth against Mohammed Shahed alias Shahed Karim, chairman of Regent Hospital who is on the run after being implicated in a Covid-19 test scam.





The graft-busters formed a three-strong panel headed by Deputy Director Md Abu Bakar Siddique on Monday to conduct the probe, its spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.





Other panel members are assistant directors Md Neyamul Hasan Gazi and Sheikh Md Golam Mowla. Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business, Pranab said.





"The commission decided to open a probe after it received complaints that Shahed amassed a fortune through multi-layered fraudulence, embezzlement of government funds, evading taxes as well as borrowing from banks using fake identities."The ACC filed the complaints against Shahed from aggrieved citizens, the media, virtual platforms and other sources, before opening the probe.





