Singapore Covid-19 cases surge past 46,000





Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 322 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections here to 46,283.





Of the new cases, 11 are in the community, five are imported and the remaining 306 are foreign workers staying in dormitories.





Among the five imported cases, the MOH said that two are permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on July 6 and from Pakistan on June 20 respectively.





Another two cases are work pass holders from the Philippines who had arrived here on June 30. The remaining case is a dependant's pass holder who returned to Singapore from the United States on June 30.





All of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices, MOH said.





Of the 11 cases in the community, two are Singaporeans or permanent residents, six are work pass holders and the remaining three are work permit holders.





Four of those community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters.





The health ministry also identified a new cluster of infections at a dormitory at 59H Tuas South Avenue 1.





In all, the MOH said that 42,541 people have fully recovered from the Covid-19 infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, including the 256 on Monday.





There are currently 166 patients who are still hospitalised. Of these, most are in stable condition or improving, and one patient is in critical condition.





The MOH said that 3,550 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.





Twenty-six people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection. – Today Online

