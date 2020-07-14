Queen 'not warned' of Australian PM's 1975 sacking





The Queen was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, newly released letters show.





Mr Whitlam's government was removed by The Queen's representative at the time, Governor-General Sir John Kerr, and replaced with an opposition party.





It is considered the most controversial event in Australian political history.





The letters, released after a court battle, show Sir John wrote it was "better for Her Majesty not to know".





However, they also reveal he had discussed with Buckingham Palace whether he had the constitutional authority to dismiss Mr Whitlam.





Australia is a constitutional monarchy with the Queen as head of state. Before the dismissal, many Australians had little idea her representative had such power.





Historians have since questioned what the palace knew about the removal of Mr Whitlam - a progressive whose reforms divided Australia after two decades of conservative rule.





More than 200 letters kept sealed in the National Archives were released on Tuesday for the first time.





In May, the High Court of Australia ruled they could be accessed in the national interest following a challenge by historian Prof Jenny Hocking.





What happened to Gough Whitlam?

Mr Whitlam and his Labor Party came to power in 1972, implementing policies which many celebrated, but he grew less popular amid a troubled economy.





On 11 November 1975, he was sacked on the justification that he had failed to get parliament to approve spending, and then subsequently declined to call an election.





The governor-general argued he had the authority to do this under implied powers in the constitution.





But this "reserve power" to remove an elected prime minister has been debated ever since by legal experts. The Queen and governor-general's roles are largely symbolic in Australia.





The dismissal was an unprecedented action which shocked Australia - and prompted questions about its political independence from the UK.





Some viewed it as a "constitutional coup" and an overreach of the "royal prerogative", sparking demonstrations and calls to become a republic.





But others celebrated Mr Whitlam's departure. In an election held soon afterwards, voters overwhelmingly elected the caretaker government of Malcolm Fraser's centre-right Liberal Party.

