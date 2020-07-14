Nurul Islam Babul to be buried at Banani graveyard today









Jamuna group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul will be buried today at the Banani graveyard following his namaj-e-janaza after Johr prayers on Jamuna future park mosque premises at Kuril here.





The namaj-e-janaza and burial of the noted businessman will be held on a limited scale by following health guidelines amid coronavirus situation in the country.





Nurul Islam Babul breathed his last at 4pm on Monday at the age of 74 while he was undergoing treatment at Ever Care Hospital (former Appollo Hospital) with COVID-19 infection.





He left behind a son, three daughters along with a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.





His wife Salma Isla is a lawmaker of the Jatiya Sangsad and was also former State Minister of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. His only son Shamim Islam is now Managing Director of the Jamuna Group and his three daughters –Rozalin Islam, Manika Islam and Soniya Islam– are also directors of the group.





On June 14, Nurul Islam Babul was tested corona positive and immediately after the corona diagnosis, he was admitted to the Ever Care Hospital. His kidney was also affected by the viral infection.





A 10-member medical board led by Brigadier General (retd) Mahbub was formed for his treatment.





Apart from this, four specialist Chinese physicians and two specialist doctors from Singapore Mount Elizabeth Hospital also gave consultation for his treatment through the teleconference.





Jamuna Group, country’s largest business conglomerate, was established by Nurul Islam Babul in 1974. He had able to set up a total of thirty-eight organizations through his effort and expertise.





The Jamuna group is producing textile, chemical, leather, motor cycle, electronics, beverage and toiletries.





Nurul Islam Babul is also founder of Jamuna future park, under-constructed Mariots Hotel and two noted media houses like Daily Jugantor and Jamuna television.





