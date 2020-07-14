Covid-19: PSTU VC, his wife being airlifted to Dhaka





Coronavirus-infected Vice Chancellor of Patuakhali Science and Technology University Prof Dr Harun-Or-Rashid and his wife Kanika Mahfuz are being airlifted to Dhaka for better treatment.

“A helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force left Patuakhali for Dhaka with them in the morning,” said a press release from Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR).

Earlier on Saturday night, Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhter, five family members and two caretakers of her residence were infected with coronavirus.

The CU VC was admitted to Chattogram Combined Military Hospital on Sunday for better treatment.

Bangladesh has so far reported 186,894 coronavirus cases and 2,391 deaths.

