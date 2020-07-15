A tale of two teachers

The writer, on the extreme right, with his teachers.





"A good teacher is like a candle; it consumes itself to light the way for the others”







--- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.



As I am getting accustomed to a life of confinement since the outbreak of Covid-19 more than four months ago, my activities are limited to 600 square feet of my bedroom, family room and study, repeating the same routine day in and day out. When engulfed by boredom, I simply withdraw and immerse myself in nostalgia, reminiscing on the bittersweet times of teen and pre-teen days.

I was recalling memories of my two teachers --- one from primary school and the other from high school --- two of them with completely opposite personalities. While the primary school, teacher who used to teach us maths, was literally cruel, irrational and single-minded and I would even venture to believe that he relished thrashing the students, the high school teacher, who taught us Bangla literature, on the other hand, was distinguished by his soft, demure, suave, kind, affectionate, caring personality and most importantly his ability to make a student feel comfortable while interacting with him whether in the classroom or outside.



Searching Google, I found the following qualities to be considered to be a good teacher:





* The ability to develop relationships with their students.







* Patient, caring, and kind personality





* Knowledge of learners





* Dedication to teaching





* Engaging students in learning



While my primary school teacher truly possessed almost none of these qualities, I would say that my high school teacher even surpassed these qualities mentioned above.







I am still haunted by a painful incident that occurred when I was a student of class 2 --- hardly 7 or 8 years old. Our school had a co-ed education system. One day during recess, both girls and boys were playing outside our classroom under a silk cotton tree. Someone threw a bombax flower (shimulphool) at the head of a girl from class 3. I had absolutely no idea who had done that.





Completely unaware and bewildered, I was summoned to the teachers’ room. The maths teacher asked me if I was the one who threw the flower at the girl. True, I did not enjoy a much thrilling reputation of being one of the mischievous kids with scores of complaints pouring in daily against me on this or that. But in regards to this incident, I was 100 percent innocent so I naturally denied any knowledge of the incident. The teacher grilled me repeatedly but my response was the same. He howled at me with a deafening bark, calling me a pathetic liar and started lashing me on my back with a bunch of bamboo canes until all of them broke. I could not endure the beating and at one point I fell to the ground. But he continued beating me all over without any mercy in his heart.







It may be mentioned that the girl's father was a Customs Superintendent in our port town of Chilmari, considered to be an important official in a mufassil town. For the next three days I ran a high temperature and could not swallow anything and my whole body was swollen with welts the size of tomatoes. I also experienced difficulties walking properly. What was even more painful was that my parents equally disbelieved me, though my mother, I suppose, was inclined to accept my version.





I started hating that teacher from that day and constantly wished him dead, imagining him dying under the train or in an accident or drowning in the Brahmaputra. However, nothing of that sort happened and he lived healthily more than 80 years. Still, when the incident comes to my mind I feel tormented by the pain on my back, as if I just have been whipped. Until today it is also mysteriously inexplicable to me, the real reason for his egregious rage towards me.





Since then, I tried not to cross his path and avoided him consciously. However, after I became an army officer, on my frequent visits to my village home whenever I met him, I would touch his feet to pay my respect but unfailingly would remind him that he had punished me brutally for no fault of mine. Henceforth, there came a funny twist in the story. I was once visiting my village home and one day I saw him coming from the opposite direction. When he came closer he noticed me and as if he had seen a ghost, he jumped to the adjacent agricultural field and started racing in a different direction. That was the last I saw of him.





I actually intended to write about my most favorite teacher but the above story, as I mentioned earlier, never stopped haunting me.





Mr. Delawar Hossain, who is now in the twilight zone of his life and still batting towards a century, was our Bangla teacher during my high school years from 1962 to 1967. He was an ocean of knowledge with an unfathomable depth beyond measure. He was always hungry to learn new things and his quest for acquiring knowledge was akin to a desire to roam the galaxy. In a true sense he was both a polymath and a philomath.





Although he was primarily our Bangla teacher, he had an intellectual bent of mind and there was not a single subject, from philosophy to Greek mythology, to Roman, Egyptian or ancient Indian history to religion --- Islam, Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism or Buddhism --- that he was not familiar with. His spheres of knowledge transcended the realm of the Holy Books descended from heaven to paganism, Taoism as well as Confucianism. While taking our class, he would smoothly glide through taking us on a journey of infinite knowledge, introducing the Greek philosophers like Plato, Socrates Aristotle and such giants. He was a great fan of Shakespeare and talked of John Stuart Mill and Bertrand Russell.







His philosophical foundation was cardinally ingrained in the civilization of the Indian subcontinent, contributed by both Hindus and Muslims, creating a multi-layered tapestry of the socio-cultural moorings of the sub-continent. As much as he was knowledgeable about the Holy Quran, Hadith and Sunnah, he could equally quote from the Ramayana, Mahabharata or Bhagavad Gita with great ease. Tagore, Sarat Chandra, Nazrul, etc., though were his staple forte. When he took our class, his unique style of delivering lectures kept us spellbound in pindrop silence and we were totally oblivious to how the time passed, in contrast to when we used to keep our ears alert to the bell ring during classes of other teachers. There was a kind of magnetism in his delivery and although much of what he talked about were beyond our comprehension, yet we remained magnetized.





Delawar Sir, as we used to call him, was deeply religious and yet a staunchly liberal person. He used to say the world was a garden of God and the different human races were flowers of different hues and colors, which made the world so beautiful and a place to marvel at and wander around. His bedroom was like a colorful garden filled with books from different parts of the world and authors from Tagore to Shakespeare --- you name it.





Delawar Sir was especially affectionate to me, notwithstanding his knowledge of my errant nature. Of course, I was a promising student though not an extraordinarily brilliant one. He taught us the art of recitation and acting in drama. With his ceaseless coaxing and coaching I learned the art of recitation as well as acting in school dramas. As a student of class six, I clinched the first prize (awarded by the DC of Rangpur) in the recitation competition in our school by reciting Tagore's "Dui Bigha Jomi". Similarly, when our school staged a drama on Sirajud Doula, I played dual roles of Robert Clive and French Commander St. Fraise - I believe the audience liked my acting prowess. I nurtured a hidden aspiration to be a film actor, but providence had other plans.





There was not a single event organized in our school where Delawar Sir's presence was not involved or required as a guide angel, be it a milad, a puja, a sports , a picnic or a cultural function. When we entered high school in 1962, the country was on the cusp of a great student revolution in protest against the Hamoodur Rahman Education Commission report. Though we didn't understand much about the crux of the issue, nonetheless, we felt self- important taking part in the processions, donning pieces of black ribbon on our arms. Plus, we were happy that we didn't have to attend classes. One day Delawar Sir called us in and explained to us the issue, and that I think was my first intro into the world of politics.







Although he was not actively involved in politics, Delawar Sir was acutely conscious of the political developments taking place in the country. He was a devout Awami League supporter and sympathizer throughout his life.





The 1960s' decade in East Pakistan experienced a tumultuous political movement and the struggle for ending disparity between the two wings coupled with economic and political emancipation in the eastern part was gaining momentum at a fast pace. The launching of the Six-Point program by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1966 caught the imagination of the people across the length and breadth of the country. By then, we had become senior students in school and Delawar Sir took it upon himself to explain to us the Six-Point program and political movement that were shaping up in the country. He enlightened us about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his struggle for freeing India from British occupation. In the same breath he would also talk about Bangabandhu and his lifelong struggle for freeing East Pakistan from the yoke of Pakistani domination.





It is no wonder that Delawar Sir decided to cross over to India following the onset of the War of Liberation. Along with our local MP, Mr. Sadaquat Hossain, one of his former colleagues in the school, he took active part in helping the Bengalee refugees taking shelter in India, including providing support to the freedom fighters by procuring wherewithals from the Indian authorities.





I have, today , no hesitation to acknowledge that Delawar Sir is a model of a fine human being, and my thoughts, my philosophies and outlook of life have been greatly influenced by this humble man, which stood me well later in my own journey of life. In hindsight, I would also tend to believe that the seeds of my decision to join the War of Liberation were perhaps sown by him in my heart of which I was unaware.





Since I left our high school, every time I visited my village home, I do not recall a single occasion when I didn't call on him. And each time I went to see him I would spend hours drinking cups of nectar from his deep wisdom and came out a notch wiser and enlightened. As a token of thought I would always carry some small gifts for him and he would feel embarrassed to accept them. He would say, ‘Taj (my nickname), I will be happy if you bring me some international magazines or new books , if at all you want to give me something. These material gifts have no value for me’.





As my career gradually progressed, I started doing little charitable works in my area, involving employment generation for the poor, helping poor school and college students, etc. One day, Delawar Sir asked me if I could finance the building of a students’ common room in Chilmari College, of which he was a founding member. I readily obliged him without any question. From then on, from time to time he would ask me to extend help to different people in dire need of assistance, be it a student, a singer, a day laborer or a victim of floods or river erosion, an unending curse and cause of impoverishment in my area. I think he became the happiest person on earth, when in 2008, I successfully persuaded the then government to initiate the erection of an embankment on the east side of the river Brahmaputra to save our Chilmari from being devoured by the mighty Brahmaputra. Thanks to Honb'le Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for continuing the project since she returned to power in 2009.





In February 2017, one of our senior class students called me and wondered if we could organize a token reception for our old High School teachers who were still alive and I readily agreed, saying that it was a wonderful idea, for we had never before thought of such a befitting event. There were five teachers alive and all of them were nearly ninety or so. Before going to Chilmari, I bought five sets of punjabi, one for each of them. We hosted a reception cum lunch, at our old school field, where we spoke, recalling our memories of school life and paying tributes to each of them for their dedication in imparting the best of education to us. They also took turns to share their experiences and that was the first time we heard from the horses’ mouths what they thought about each of us. I obviously got the champion's prize for mischief. There was, however, one teacher missing because of his indisposition . I left his punjabi set with Delawar Sir to send it to him when convenient.





After a few days I received a call from Delawar Sir and his voice was quivering. With a sad tone he said, ‘Baba Taj, I want to return the punjabi you gave me. Please return it to the shop and give the money instead so that I can use it to help repair the dilapidated house of Jogen Babu (the ill teacher), who is in dire financial distress and is unable to repair the broken roof of his house’. It transpired that Delawar Sir had sent one of my classmates to Mr. Jogen abu's house with the punjabi. Upon his return my classmate described to Delawar Sir under what an unbearable condition Jogen Babu was living , hearing which broke Delawar Sir's heart. I told him that he was insulting me by asking me to return the punjabi and to instruct me on what I could do to help. He asked if I could spare BDT 15,000-20,000 which he could use to repair Jogen Babu's house. I responded that I would send him the money right away.





After a few days, one evening, I went to the Officers Club, Dhaka. While alighting from my car I asked the driver to give me the key and leave for the day. I also handed over BT15,000 to remit to Delawar Sir by Bkash. I was driving back home at around 11 pm. As I was turning right into Kemal Ataturk road from Airport Road, a heavily loaded giant truck, which was speeding at not less than 100 km an hour hit my car from the behind, pushing it forward by almost 30 meters. Helplessly, as I was staring at the driver, I could see the angel of death lurking around me. In that moment, the faces of my parents, my wife and my children and grandchildren flashed through my sight. The truck suddenly screeched to a halt and so did my car. The whole car was mangled and the windshield was totally smashed with the right hand door, which took the full blast of the impact, narrowly missing piercing my right rib cage. Regaining my composure, I checked that my arms and limbs were unhurt and there were barely any scratches from the shards of broken glass which littered the interior of the car. I miraculously survived an inevitable death.





The following Friday, while at the mosque for my jumma prayers, I thanked Allah for giving me a new lease of life and tried to reflect on the incident and how I had survived such a massive accident. Something from my inner heart told me, perhaps it was that request from Delawar Sir , which I had responded to in kind willingly, and his blessings had built a protective armour around me.





The last time I spoke to Delawar Sir was a few days ago on the phone for nearly an hour. I was amazed to find him fully in control of his faculties and alert. He enquired after my wife and children, each of them by name. Before hanging up, unlike his usual nature, he asked me to get him a set of books on Dr. Bidhan Chandra Ray. I felt a tinge of sadness. If only he had told me about six months ago! I assured him that I definitely will do that, provided that God keeps us both alive, surmounting this agonizing and tempestuous sailing through the coronavirus.





Delawar Sir, I pray to Allah that you live long and continue to enlighten us with your endless reservoir of knowledge --- for your absence will make us ever poorer, taking away a mountain of wisdom and sagacity.





The writer is a former Secretary to the government and retired Ambassador, having served in a number of countries.

