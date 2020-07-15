Bangladesh Railways gets 100 trolleys



Bangladesh Railways received a total of 100 trolleys from Modhumoti Bank on Tuesday in order to enhance services of rail communication. On the occasion, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan held a virtual meeting with the authorities of the bank, said a press release, reports BSS.





The minister in the meeting thanking Modhumoti Bank, said "Railways is expanding its services in various ways. The quality of passenger service will be further enhanced through these trolleys." Railways Secretary Md Selim Reza and Director General Md Shassuzzaman, among others, were present at the virtual meeting.





On the other hand, the trolleys were received at Kamalapur Railway Station by divisional officers, including additional director general (operations) of Bangladesh Railways. Md Shafiul Azam, managing director of Modhumoti Bank, was also present at the railway station.

