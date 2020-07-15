BAF provides transport service to Covid 19 patients

Bangladesh Air Force is conducting a medical evacuation program to shift coronavirus patients from one place to another. -ISPR



An MI 171 SH helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) carried Kanika Mahfuz from Patuakhali to Dhaka on Tuesday. Kanika Mahfuz is the wife of Professor Dr. Harun Ur Rashid, Vice Chancellor of Patuakhali Science and Technology University. Professor Dr. Harun Ur Rashid also has been shifted to Dhaka by BAF.







Both Professor Dr. Harun Ur Rashid and his wife Kanika Mahfuz have been placed in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for better medical treatment.





Bangladesh Air Force has been providing transportation service to coronavirus patients under the program titled "In Aid to Civil Power". Bangladesh Air Force is conducting medical evacuation activities (MEDEVAC) to shift Covid 19 patients from one place to another.

