Stocks extend slump amid low turnover



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday closed trading in slump as risk-averse investors opted for quick-profit on selective issues amid ongoing virus fears.





DSEX, the key index of DSE, went down by 7.37 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 4,082 over the previous day. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also lost 2.03 points to finish at 1,374. However, the DSE Shariah Index advanced 1.28 points to close at 952.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market, came down to Taka 2.89 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was nearly 24 percent lower than the previous day's turnover of Taka 3.78 billion.





Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 184 remained unchanged while 43 issues advanced and 120 declined on the DSE floor. A total number of 65,596 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 86.45 million shares and mutual fund units.





The top gainers were Republic, PTL, GQ Ball Pen, Paramount and Agrani Insurance. Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Square Pharma, IBP, PTL and BSCCL. The top losers were City Bank, Popular Life, Tunghai, Libra Infusion and ADNTEL.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange also edged lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-losing 5.53 points to close at 11,601 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -falling 2.64 points to finish at 7,031. Of the issues traded, 41 gained, 61 declined and 88 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 5.12 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 176 million.

