Journey of the 'Coco+sesame'

Syed Tafazzal Hossain Tapu, Dilruba Sultana Mukta



Dilruba Sultana Mukta a married woman who always had a great passion for the completion of her dreams. Her journey to be self-independent is mostly supported by her businessman husband Syed Tafazzal Hossain Tapu, whom she addresses as the Godfather of 'Coco+sesame'.







They established "Shako-craft" a shop of different handicrafts and interior goods in their early days. Later on, by the help & suggestion of a Nepali doctor friend, they made magical herbal solution composed of essential oils and different ayurvedic ingredients.







A checkmate happened when her younger sister Jhinuk gave a post about it in social media. Orders were coming from the blind. Now it's most popular item of their business. Coco+sesame oils are made with the heeding to customer's hair & skin problems mostly giving priority to individuals.







After being certified from BCSIR and BSTI; Coco+sesame is working in each corner of Bangladesh and abroad. NRB's from Australia, Sweden, China, and Japan are their regular customer. There must be risk in a business but on the basis of situation, a deliberate plan and realistic thoughts can strike to place someone at the highest peak of success. Mukta believes, good quality of products and heartiest behavior does not give only name and fame but also gives love of thousands people.







Leave Your Comments