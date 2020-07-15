Govt preparing local entrepreneurs to face post corona challenges



To face the post-corona challenges, the government is preparing the local entrepreneurs as they can face the future challenge by using the technology based local innovation.





"Like the COVID-19 crisis situation, the government is patronizing the local entrepreneurs to face emerging post-corona challenge by using the local technology based innovation", State Minister for Information and Communication Technology(ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said while addressing as the chair at the webinar, reports BSS.





To this end, the ICT division is working relentlessly for developing the entrepreneurs' eco-system as the discrimination between the rich and the poor as well as differences between urban and villages can be minimized, he told the function jointly organized by Bangladesh High Tech Park, better stories and the US market access.







To comply with the changing new situation, he said the ICT division is pursuing future construction strategy, adding that "By using technology, we already have enabled us to face the existing COVID-19 pandemic in the last four months through the digital infrastructure which has been developed for the last 11 years with the support from Sajib Wazed Joy."







Co-Founder of US Mac Christopher Berry, UC Barkley Managing Director Ken Singer, Member of the Angel Capital Association Board of Director Ronald Waisman, Carriage Technology Venture of European Union Managing Director Bill Richard and Global Startup Mento Steve Addleman, among others, participated in the panel discussion.





