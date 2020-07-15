Virtual seminar held on 'National Budget 2020-21'

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman and IBBL Executive Committee Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin speaking at a seminar titled "National Budget 2020-21" organized by the Finance Department, University of Chittagong recentl



Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman and IBBL Executive Committee Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin took part a virtual seminar titled 'National Budget 2020-21' organized by the Finance Department of Chittagong University as a designated chief discussant recently.







In his speech, BHBFC Chairman Dr Md Salim Uddin said that the National Budget 2020-21 has been announced at a time when almost all sectors of our economy including most of the world's economy are going through unusual, uncertain, dangerous and risky situations due to Covid-19.







Budget 2020-21 has been prepared based on two bases namely- the medium Term Budget Framework-MTBF and the various policies, strategies and incentives adopted in the last few months centering on the coronavirus. He further said that the government and the conscious people must consider the involvement of the people in the revival of the devastating economy in the Covid-19 epidemic and the successful implementation of the budget 2020-21.







In other words, the people need to continue to support the policies, strategies and incentives adopted by the government and increase the involvement of government and professionally skilled people in various ways. Only then, all strategies be more effective in recovering from any epidemic.





University of Chittagong's Finance Department Chairman Professor Shamim Uddin Khan presided over the seminar while IBBL Director Professor of the same department Dr Saleh Jahur presented the keynote paper.







CU Faculty of Business Administration's Dean Professor Salamat Ullah Bhuiyan was present as the chief guest on the occasion while Professor Nasrul Qadir, Professor Jannat Ara Parveen, Professor Ismat Ara Haque, Professor Jamal and Professor Sohrab along with other faculty members and student took part in the discussion.

