Alia threatened with murder, rape after Sushant`s death!



Mahesh Bhatt's daughters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt have been receiving constant threats of rape on social media for the past month. Shaheen shared some screenshots of those threats on Instagram and expressed her anger. She also warned that she would take legal action if necessary.







The incident started on June 14. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his flat in Bandra on June 14. The theory of Nepotism in Bollywood suddenly came to the fore with the news of Sushant's death.





Karan's bias towards Alia, and Mahesh Bhatt's special friendship with Sushant's girlfriend, have made a part of netizens became angry over the Bhatt family. Soon after, on all social media including Instagram, the virtual attack of the mob on Starkids including Alia-Karan-Mahesh came down.







Alia and Shaheen were also attacked with nasty language, threatened with murder and rape. Although Alia was silent, Shaheen opened her mouth. In India, one woman is raped every 15 minutes, she wrote. 80% of women are victims of domestic violence.







Are you surprised at such an attack on us there? I'm not so. Shaheen did not stop here. Shaheen's statement to those who are sending those messages, 'if I still get such messages, then first of all I will block that person and report to the Insta authorities. If necessary, I will also make the name of that person public. Tracking IP addresses is nothing but difficult. I will walk the legal path.'







