Possibilities of 'Old Guard 2'?



The new Netflix action film, 'The Old Guard', is all set for a sequel, according to director Gina Prince-Bythewood and star CharlizeTheron. The film's ending teases a continuation of the story, about a group of immortal mercenaries led by Theron's Andy. In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Prince-Bythewood said that she and writer Greg Rucka have a trilogy in mind. The film is based on the graphic novel series by Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez. "





The graphic novel itself is a trilogy," she said. "Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal, so if the audience is for it, I think we are as well." Speaking about the final scene, which teases a follow-up, the filmmaker told Collider, "It was part of the graphic novel, and I always loved it because I felt there would have been a hole, if it didn't end the way it did.







There's always a fear because you don't want to annoy an audience. I know how I feel when things are left open, but for me, we told the story. It does have a beginning, middle, and end. And then, there is a hint and a possibility of more, but that's absolutely up to the audience. Greg has always envisioned this as a trilogy. I know where the story is going and its pretty dope. So, if the audience wants more, there's certainly more story to tell."





Leave Your Comments