Swagata goes into quarantine after shooting



Actress Zinat Sanu Swagata has been refraining from all kinds of media activities since the third week of March. Although the shooting of a play, directed by ShamimZaman, started after Eid-ul-Fitr, she was hesitated to return to acting.





Then last week, she shot a play at Pubail in Gazipur. After finishing the shooting of the play, the actress has gone to home quarantine. About this, she said, "I have acted in a play to understand the situation. This will be released this Eid. I will not work on any other drama before Eid. However, if the situation improves after Eid, I will return to work."





Meanwhile, during the coronavirus period, the actress has taken care of the family and provided food to the helpless people. She has done an awareness campaign against coronavirus online. She also passed the times through music practice.





