

Outside of presentation, Masuma Haque Nabila has become popular as an actress by acting in the film 'Aynabaji'. However, she is more prominent in presentation than in acting. Last Eid-ul-Fitr, the presenter and actress presented a program on NTV titled 'Nabilar Din Ratri'. This time she is staying with the audience in a different way for Eid.Like last time, Nabila will appear as the presenter in the second season of the show.





However, she said that this time there are special surprises. Nabila said, "This time seven lucky fans will be the guests in my program. When performing with celebrities, the audience has a lot of requests, as if performing with ordinary people. Many times I notice that visitors, colleagues, friends have a lot of latent talents.







They want to show their talent. With that in mind, we are here to surprise the audience. Those who have used their talents and have done something new while sitting at home during the outbreak, they will get a chance to be the guests of this event.





The show will be shown in eight episodes in the second season. The first episode of the show will be televised. Nabila will soon start promoting the show on her Facebook and Instagram. She is preparing to make the event from home while maintaining social distance. Although the first episode will be aired on television, the rest of the episodes will be aired on digital platforms, Nabila said.





Nabila was the first to present the program 'Ebong Classer Baire' on Banglavision. Then she started presenting NTV's 'Janar Achhe Bolar Achhe' program. Nabila was the presenter of this program for a long time. After that, Nabila established her strong position in the media by presenting various TV programs.





In 2016, she acted in her first film. Her performance in Amitabh Reza's 'Aynabaji' was acclaimed. She acted opposite Chanchal Chowdhury in the film. Why she has not been seen in any new film after this film?





