Ishita's special telefilm 'Keno' in Eid



A special telefilm titled 'Keno' has been made to be aired on a YouTube channel next Eid. It has been written by ShahiduzzamanShaon and directed by MahmudurRahmanHime, a talented playwright of this period.







Keno was shot in February. But because of Corona, the broadcast stalled. Finally, the telefilm 'Keno' will be aired on RTV next Eid. After airing on RTV, it will be released on Ganchill's YouTube channel.







Although Rumana Rashid Ishita has not acted in any drama due to Corona, this Eid she will appear in the audience with 'Keno'. Regarding Ishita's performance in the telefilm, director MahmudurRahmanHime said, "I am fascinated and amazed by Ishita's performance. She has done a great job."





Regarding acting in 'Keno', Ishita said, "The desire to act as an actress has always been in my mind. But it is very important for me to be good at acting and my character. Hime has tried his best to tell Keno's story perfectly. I hope the audience will also find differences in my character. I hope everyone will like the telefilm."





Meanwhile, Ishita has not done anything new in this horror of Corona. She also said that she is not returning to any shooting until everything is back to normal.







Meanwhile, Ishita had acted in the awareness drama 'AgunerNonajal' last year. Her co-star was Riaz in it. However, she has spent a lot of time singing last year. She and her son Javir have re-sung the late Lucky Akhand's song 'AbarElo Je Shondhha'. The song received quite a response after it was released on a YouTube channel.





