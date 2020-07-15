Another doctor dies from Covid-19



A female doctor, who was infected by Covid-19, died at Chittagong Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Dr Sultana Latifa Zaman Irin, 34, a registrar of the gynecologist department of Chattogram Mother and Child Hospital and wife Dr Maizzul Akbar, organising secretary of Chattogram Unit Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).





Dr Irin has been undergoing treatment at the Chittagong Medical College and Hospital after getting contacted with the virus and died at the ICU unit of the hospital in the afternoon, said Dr Aftabul Islam, deputy director of the hospital.Dr Irin was a student of 14th batch of Comilla Medical College and Hospital.





Eleven physicians have, so far, died from Coronavirus in Chattogram.Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 3,163 new cases of the novel coronavirus , raising the national tally to 186,894. The country also counted deaths of 33 people, bringing the total death to 2,424.









Leave Your Comments