600 homeless people get flats

Lottery draw was held to distribute flats among 600 homeless families in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday. -AA



A lottery draw has been held to distribute flats among 600 beneficiaries of 19 buildings constructed in Khurushkul Special Shelter Project under Sadar Upazila of Cox's Bazar. It is a priority project of the Prime Minister. The district administration organized the draw at the Shaheed ATM Zafar Alam conference room at the deputy commissioner's (DC) office at 12:30 am on Tuesday.





Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Ashraful Afsar, District Awami League President Advocate Sirajul Mostafa, Sadar Upazila Chairman Kaysarul Haque Jewel, army officials engaged in the project implementation were present on the occasion, among others. Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain presided over the function. DC Kamal Hossain said, in first phase, flats in 19 buildings have been allotted among 600 families through lottery.





It is mentionable that 4409 families affected by the devastating cycle in 1991 will be provided shelter in the special project of the Prime Minister at Khurushkul in Cox's Bazar Sadar. The affected families took shelter at Kutubdia Para in Cox's Bazar city.





One of the objectives of this project is to transform Cox's Bazar Airport into an international standard one. Because all those who are being rehabilitated in the Khurushkul shelter project are residents of Kutubdia Para in Cox's Bazar city. They have been living on government khas land next to the airport since 1991.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a special initiative to ensure that these cyclone victims do not become homeless due to the expansion of the airport. This special initiative is the Khurushkul Shelter Project. The shelter project consists of 139 ten storey buildings and a 10-storey high-rise building. The 10-storey building will be named Sheikh Hasina Tower.











Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox's Bazar

