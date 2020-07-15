Flood may further worsen in 14 districts

The flood situation has worsened further in Gaibandha district due to continuous increase in water in the Teesta and Ghaghat rivers. The photo was taken on Tuesday from Old Fulchhari Bazar. -Focus Bangla



Thousands of people have been marooned in 20 northern, northeastern and central regions of the country in the second phase of floods this season due to onrush of upstream water and heavy rainfall in the last several days while it may further worsen in 14 districts by today.





FFWC predicted on Tuesday the overall flood situation may further worsen in northern districts of Kurigram, Gaibandha and Dinajpur, northwestern Natore and Naogaon, north-central Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj and Tangail and central districts of Munshiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Dhaka in the next 24 hours.





Water levels of major rivers were flowing above the danger marks (DMs) at 23 points - 15 in Brahmaputra basin, six in the upper Meghna and two in Padma basin till 9am today while water levels at 64 river stations out of total 101, monitored by FFWC, marked a rise while 34 stations recorded fall and three others remained steady during that period.







The water levels of major rivers in both Ganges-Padma and Brahmaputra-Jamuna basins were in rising trend till 9am on Tuesday and it may continue in the next 72 hours while river Jamuna may cross its danger mark at Aricha point in the next 24 hours.





In the upper Meghna basin, major rivers in the northeastern region except Kushiyara were in rising trend till 9am today and it may continue in the next 48 hours, so the flood situation may improve in northeastern districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona in the next 24 hours.





In the upper Brahmaputra basin, the flood situation marked significant improvement alongside the Teesta in Nilphamari during the period and deteriorated in three upazilas of Rangpur and adjoining Lalmonirhat districts.





"The Teesta marked a sharp fall of 69cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari and was flowing there below the danger mark (DM) by 25cm at 9am on Tuesday," Executive Engineer of the Teesta Barrage Project (TBP) division of BWDB Rabiul Islam said.As a result, floodwaters mostly receded from the inundated vast low-lying and char areas of Dimla upazila in Nilphamari and adjoining Hatibandha, Kaliganj, Patgram and Aditmari upazilas in Lalmonirhat during the period.





The second phase of flood of the current season has already affected 20 districts and it could affect 4-5 more districts in the next several days while the deluge may continue at a stretch till the end of this month and it could prolong in the next month too on the basis of rainfall with water levels of major rivers remaining above danger marks, according to BWDB officials.Northern regions in the upper Brahmaputra basins are witnessing a further deteriorated situation with over five lakh people marooned in seven northern districts.





Major rivers were flowing above danger marks (DM) at 10 points in Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj at 9 am today due to an increase rate of onrushing water from the upstream and heavy rainfall inundating fresh areas during the period, BWDB officials said.The flood situation in northeastern districts of Sunamganj, Sylhet and Netrokona remained static as the water levels of major rivers marked fall or remained steady in the last 24 hours till 9am yesterday.





The Brahmaputra was flowing 85cm above the DM at Noonkhawa and 90cm at Chilmari and Dharla by 102cm at Kurigram and Ghagot by 64cm above the DM at Gaibandha at 9 am, according to BWDB officials.The Jamuna was flowing 101cm above the DM at Fulchhari in Gaibandha, 99cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 83cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 69cm at Kazipur and 39cm at Sirajganj at 9 am yesterday.





The Teesta was flowing 8cm above the DM at Kawnia point in the juncture of Rangpur and Lalmonirhat distrust at 9 am today deteriorating the flood situation in some parts of these districts.Riverbank protection works are continuing at several vulnerable points in these districts, said BWDB officials.





Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said yesterday water levels of the Teesta and Dharla might start receding in Rangpur, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari in the next 24 hours."The flood control embankments and structures are remaining safe in Rangpur zone of BWDB in Rangpur division," Ghosh said, adding that riverbank protection works are continuing now at around 50 points under the zone.





Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said district administrations have intensified distribution of relief goods among affected people in the floods-hit areas of Rangpur division during this second phase of the deluge. Our Sylhet divisional office reports: Thousands of people are experiencing second phase of flood situation in low-lying, haor and beel areas in the northeastern districts of Sylhet and Sunamganj and some areas in Habiganj as well.





People of Sumamganj are witnessing major spikes of flood in the region as low-lying areas in Chhatak, Doyarabazar, South Sunamganj and Jagannathpur upazila have gone under water due to overflowing water levels of river Surma at different points, caused by onrush of upstream water along with heavy to very heavy rainfall.







District town's road communications still remained cut off with all upazila headquarters. Besides communications between some upazilas were also cut off as roads went under flood waters.Over hundred fish enclosures in Surma, Bogula and Doyara unions in Sunamganj have overflowed due to flood waters causing loss of fishes worth Taka several crore. Doyarabazar upazila is the worst affected in the second phase of flood in the district.





In the Brahmaputra basin, water levels of upper Atrai marked a sharp rise of 76cm at Bhushirbandar point in Dinajpur flowing 36cm above its DM at the point till 9am while river Gur was flowing 32 above its DM at Singra point in nonwestern Natore district with a 07cm rise overnight.





Water levels of river Atrai marked a 19cm and 17cm rise overnight at Baghabari point in Sirajganj and Atrai point Naogaon flowing 25cm and 13cm above its DMs respectively till 9am while river Dhaleshwari was flowing 25cm above its DM at Elashinghat point with a 26cm rise overnight.





In the Ganges-Padma basin, river Padma was flowing 30cm and 02cm above its DM at Goalondo point in Rajbari and Bhagyakul point in Munshiganj till 9am with a 25cm rise and 24cm rise overnight.In the upper Meghna basin, river Surma was flowing 69cm, 03cam and 14cm above its danger marks (DMs) at Kanaighat point in Sylhet district, Sylhet point and Sunamganj point with 02cm, 06cm and 17cm fall at the respective points till 9am on Tuesday, it said.





River Kushiyara was flowing 20cm above its DM at Amalshid point in Sylhet district with a 3cm rise overnight while water levels of Old Surma marked a 04cm rise flowing 35cm above its DM at Derai point in Sunamganj and Someshwari was flowing 13cm above its DM at Kalmakanda point in Netrokona district with a 14cm fall overnight.





According to FFWC, the recorded rainfalls were 155 millimeters (MM) at Kurigram, 58mm at Cox's Bazar, 55mm at Sylhet, 107mm Noakhali, 55mm at Bandarban, 55mm at Dalia, 92mm at Teknaf, 55mm at Lalakhal and 52mm at Chilmari station in the last 24 hours till 9am yesterday in the downstream. During that period, 49mm rainfall was recorded at Cherrapunji and 44mm at Gangtok stations of the northwestern Indian states of Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura in the upstream.





Bangladesh Metrological Department predicted that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country in the next 24 hours till 9am today.





It said the rainfall activity may decrease gradually in the next 72 hours while the axis of monsoon runs through Rajsthan, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.One of its associated trough extends up to North Bay and monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it added.







