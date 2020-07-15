DB to investigate JKG's Dr Sabrina case



Detective Branch (DB) of Police has been given assignment to investigate the case filed against JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and some others over issuing fake Covid-19 test reports. Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station said, "Tejgaon Division of DB is now investigating the case as it was handed over to them on Monday night."





A Dhaka court on Monday allowed police to grill her for three days. Police arrested Dr Sabrina, who is also a cardiac surgeon and a registrar at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases on Sunday. Following her arrest, the Health Ministry suspended her from the post of registrar for violating service rules.





Earlier on June 24, police arrested her husband and JKG Chief Executive Officer Ariful Chowdhury and four others for their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.The four are -- Humayun Kabir and his wife Tanzina Patwary, Sayeed Chowdhury and Al Mamun.









Leave Your Comments