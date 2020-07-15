Pub installs electric fence to ensure social distancing!



Step right up for a beer and shock.A pub owner in Cornwall, England, installed an electric fence to make sure customers social distance now that bars have reopened on the right-hand side of The Pond, reports Daily News.





The Star Inn hooked up the barrier at arms-reach

from the bar-top, along with a sign warning patrons that if they get too close, they'll get charged in a way that has nothing to do with billing, according to Cornwall Live.Johnny McFadden, who runs the joint, reportedly said the fence is often turned off, but is fully operational."It's for everybody's benefit," he said.







Leave Your Comments