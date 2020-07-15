Politician, freedom fighter Shahjahan Siraj no more



BNP leader and freedom fighter Shahjahan Siraj has passed away at the age of 77.He breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka around 3:30pm on Tuesday, family sources said.





Shahjahan Siraj, also a former leader of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, was suffering from different ailments including cancer. He left behind his wife, a daughter and a son to mourn his death. He was admitted to Evercare Hospital after his health declined on Monday.





President Abdul Hamid expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of freedom fighter and former minister Shajahan Siraj.In a condolence message, the President recalled his outstanding contribution to Bangladesh politics, especially in the 1971 Liberation War, with due respect.He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.





Siraj left behind a long political legacy. He read out the manifesto of Bangladesh's independence on behalf of students in March 1971. He was environment and forest minister during BNP's tenure and also performed duties as BNP's vice-chairman.





Family sources said, Shahjahan Siraj will laid to rest at Banani graveyard in the capital after third namaz-e-janaza at Gulshan Society Jame Mosque after Esha prayers on Wednesday. His first and second janaza is scheduled to be held in Elenga and Kalihati in Tangail at 11:00am and after Zohr prayers respectively.





After hearing the death news, central leaders of BNP including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir rushed to Siraj's Gulshan residence. They prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members.











