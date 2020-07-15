1-year-old shot dead at Brooklyn cookout



The cookout in Brooklyn on Sunday night was like many other outdoor parties in New York City during the pandemic. People gathered around a smoldering grill near a park late on a warm summer evening. The group included a 1-year-old boy in a stroller.







Then, at around 11:30pm, two gunmen dressed in black approached, fired a number of shots at the group and fled, police said. The 1-year-old, Davell Gardner Jr, was hit in the stomach, officials said. He died a short time later at a nearby hospital, becoming one of the latest casualties in a summer of rising gun violence.





The death rattled a city that was already on edge because of a relentless surge in shootings, the pandemic and weeks of protests against police brutality."This is so painful," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news briefing Monday, before calling for a minute of silence. "It's not something we can ever look away from."





Three men were also wounded in the shooting, which happened near the Raymond Bush Playground in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section, police said. The men - a 27-year-old who was hit in the ankle, a 36-year-old struck in the leg and a 35-year-old shot in the groin - were expected to survive."These are the very real people affected by senseless gun violence," Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said on Twitter on Monday.





Two boys, 12 and 15, were among the city's other victims of gun violence Sunday night. The 15-year-old was hit in the wrist on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near 143rd Street in Harlem, police said. The 12-year-old was shot in the leg on Prospect Place near Ralph Avenue in the Crown Heights neighbourhood in Brooklyn.





On Monday afternoon, officers pored over the spot where Davell was hit. More than a dozen numbered orange evidence markers indicating where shell casings had been found dotted the roadway; several more traced a ragged path from the curb into, and through, the playground.





Davell's death came during another grim weekend of gun violence in the city, where shootings in June and July are up sharply compared with the same period last year, a spike that has helped push the overall number for the year higher.

As of July 12, there had been 634 shootings in 2020, compared with 394 in 2019.





At that pace, the city would top 800 shootings for the year. It would be the first time in three years that the city had reached that number.Twenty-eight people died of gunshot wounds in June, police said. The trend continued into this month, with 20 more people fatally shot through July 12.





The spike in shootings has come as city residents and officials engage in a fierce debate over the future of policing, a discussion prompted by large-scale demonstrations over police brutality and institutional racism, including in the criminal justice system.Since late May, protesters angered by the killing in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis and officer-involved shootings elsewhere have taken to city streets, calling for sweeping police reforms.





Last month, New York state banned chokeholds and repealed a law that kept police disciplinary records secret. City officials, responding to calls to defund the police, agreed in principle to shift roughly $1 billion from the New York City Police Department to other agencies.Senior police officials and leaders of the city's police unions argued against the moves, saying that they would hobble the department's ability to deter violent crime, especially with shootings on the rise.





Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, who oversaw the Brooklyn North patrol borough before a recent promotion put him in charge of the Police Department's Community Affairs bureau, appealed for an end to the violence in a Twitter message early Monday, saying, "This. Must. STOP!"





Experts on crime say that an increase in shootings, which other US cities have experienced, is an annual summer occurrence that is more acute this year because of the strain the pandemic has put on the economy and on people's living conditions.





But senior police officials, including Shea, have sought to link the uptick in shootings to recent changes in the criminal justice system, including court delays caused by the virus, a new bail law and other measures meant to reduce the jail population.





Crime data provided by police, however, has not shown a strong connection between the violence and those factors. Chief Michael LiPetri, the police chief in charge of crime statistics, said in an interview with The New York Daily News that just 7 out of 2,100 people released from jail with pending gun charges had been linked to shootings since their release.





Although killings and shootings have risen, reports of other four other major crimes - rape, robbery, felony assault and grand larceny - are either flat or down sharply so far this year. Burglaries and car thefts have surged during the pandemic, with thieves targeting empty restaurants and unattended vehicles.





Some elected officials and activists who support shrinking the Police Department and fundamentally changing its practices have repeatedly sought to counter the argument that efforts to reduce the jail population is behind the increase in shootings. They point to another possible factor: that most shootings still go unsolved by the police.





On Monday, de Blasio again said he believed that the rise in shootings was being fuelled by the "horrible dislocation" caused by the pandemic, which ravaged the city's economy and upended its courts and jails."The NYPD has been overloaded in so many ways and it just keeps adding up," the mayor said. "And most importantly, the criminal justice system is not functioning yet."





On Monday, at a news conference near where Davell was fatally shot, Jumaane Williams, the city's public advocate, said that officials should have been better prepared for the wave of gun violence."Everything in these communities has been made worse by the pandemic," Williams said. "Everything. Why did you think gun violence would be different?"





The Brooklyn borough president, Eric Adams, a former police captain, urged police to step up their investigations of recent shootings and to collaborate with neighbourhood organisations to stem the violence.





"I want the same level of attention and dedication, because you are sworn to serve and protect this city," Adams said, referring to the police. He added: "We want the apprehension of the person involved in taking the life of this 1-year-old child."





As he spoke, Davell's family gathered in front of an apartment building that faces the park. Several officers stood watch, while people spoke quietly and exchanged hugs. One young mother handed a candle and two balloons to an officer."Could you give this to the family?" she said.





De Blasio and Robert E Cornegy Jr, the City Council member who represents the area, arrived later and spoke with Davell's mother Cornegy said the woman was still wearing the bloody clothes she had on as she carried her wounded son."There were just tears streaming down her face," de Blasio said afterward. "I just told her that we're here for her, and none of us can imagine what she's going through."









