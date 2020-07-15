1 dies from Black Death in Mongolia, outbreak fears surge

A 15 year-old teenager dies from Black Death in Mongolia as outbreak fears surge. -Getty



Dozens of people have entered isolation in Mongolia after a 15 year-old boy died from bubonic plague. The boy showed symptoms including a high fever after eating a marmot along with two other people. He died three days after consuming the meat, it has been reported, reports express.co.uk.







People who were in contact with him had been advised of the incident and told to isolate to avoid spreading the disease. The incident occurred in the western Mongolian region of Govi-Altai, said the country's National Centre for Zoonotic Diseases. Five districts have imposed lockdowns to stop the contagion.







Two infections of bubonic plague were recently reported in the neighbouring province of Khovd, involving a 27-year-old man and his brother, 17. Senior official Dorj Narangerel said it was "very important not to hunt marmots" or consume the rodent's meat. Mr Narangerel said: "The marmot plague is very toxic. "We urge you to pay special attention to the fact that the pulmonary form of the disease is just as rapid as the coronavirus infection - but it is a disease that can kill people very quickly."



When the case was announced publicly last week Dr Narangerel communicated the news.He said: "The child's condition has improved and there are reports that the fever has dropped and the pain in the axillary glands has decreased."We also took full control of 34 suspects in the first contact.





"Samples from the child will be flown in at 22:00 tonight for testing at the National Center for Communicable Diseases."This is the second plague in our country. Cases of marmot plague have also been reported in Inner Mongolia, China."In this regard, Russia yesterday began to take measures to ban marmot hunting.





"While our neighbours are paying close attention, our citizens are being warned not to hunt and eat marmots illegally and to follow their advice." Also last week, the World Health Organisation said it was "carefully monitoring" the spread but it was "not high risk".





WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said: "Bubonic plague has been with us and is always with us, for centuries."We are looking at the case numbers in China. It's being well managed."At the moment, we are not considering it high risk but we're watching it, monitoring it carefully.





Meanwhile, a health warning has been issued in Colorado after a squirrel tested positive this weekend for the bubonic plague in what is being described as 'an increase of reported plague activity.' The sick squirrel was found in the city of Morrison, southwest of Denver, although it is the first case of the plague ever to have been recorded in Jefferson County.







'Plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis, and can be contracted by humans and household animals if proper precautions are not taken,' Jefferson County Public Health said, reports Daily Mail.





The health officials reassure that so long as proper precautions are taken, the risk of getting plague is 'extremely low.'

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reporting there has been an increased amount of plague activity in the state having already been found in Broomfield, northwest of Denver. Humans are able to be infected with plague by getting flea bites or from being coughed on by an infected animal.







The bubonic plague is a bacterial disease spread by fleas living on wild rodents. It kills in less than 24 hours if not treated promptly.Cats in particular are susceptible to the plague and may die if not treated promptly with antibiotics.Cats similarly can also contract the plague from flea bites, or that of rodents.





Dogs are less susceptible to contracting the plague but they are able to pick up fleas which could be carrying the disease. Symptoms of plague are known to include a fever, chills, headache, nausea and extreme pain and swelling of lymph nodes, occurring within two to seven days after being exposed.







However, plague can be treated effectively with antibiotics if diagnosed early. Jefferson County Public Health recommends the following precautions to protect against plague: Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was 'carefully' monitoring a case of bubonic plague in China after being notified by the authorities in Beijing.





A WHO official claimed the situation was being 'well managed' by China and not considered to represent a high risk.

Two other cases were confirmed in Khovd province in neighboring Mongolia at the end of June involving brothers who had eaten marmot meat, China's state news agency Xinhua said.Bubonic plague is one of the most devastating diseases in history, having killed around 100 million people in the 14th century.







