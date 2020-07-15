Let development projects be cost effective: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday presided over the ECNEC meeting at NEC Auditorium in the capital through video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the authorities concerned to make the development projects cost-effective and not to spend too much money on these projects. She gave this directive to the Executive Committee on National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday getting connected with ECNEC through a video conference from Ganabhaban.





Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke to journalists after the meeting. Buying new vehicles for development projects has been postponed, MA Mannan informed. Directives have been issued to halt expenditures on foreign trips, refreshment and purchasing which are not too essential. It will save a lot of money.





Conducting conferences through zoom sessions has reduced costs, MA Mannan commented. Earlier tea and snacks were served during such conferences but now these things are not required. Necessity of pens and papers has decreased too.





MA Mannan said that the public representatives want bridges in front of every house which is harmful both in economic and environmental terms. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the authorities to strictly examine the projects which include construction of bridges.





Sheikh Hasina has stated that a great deal of bridges have been built up across Bangladesh. Therefore, she has asked the officials not to construct bridges randomly.





The premier has laid emphasis on improving land management so that problems do not arise regarding the ownership of land. She also directed the authorities to take special care of the land belonging to ethnic clans and religious minorities which needs to be protected.





Sheikh Hasina said she aims to deliver electricity at every home all over the country. Chittagong Hill Tracts, haors and chars also have to be brought under electrification, Sheikh Hasina further said. She has told the organizations under the Local Government to go ahead to become self-sufficient in financial terms.







