Sports Ministry to allot towards destitute sportspersons

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP. -Facebook



State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP is lauded for his generosity shown towards the hapless athletes as well as the poor people. The Ministry of Youth and Sports has already provide 10,000 taka each to country's 1000 needy athletes from 27 federations who are facing financial crisis in the wake of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak countrywide.







Now Zahid Ahsan Russell's initiative 3 million allocated from the Ministry of Finance to help the helpless athletes, journalist, sports organizers, referees, coaches and other sports personalities across the country is also starting this month.





According to the National Sports Council (NSC), they have completed all the procedures for the distribution of this money. 45 people from 64 districts of the country and 10 people from 8 divisions will get the money. Everyone will be given TK 7 thousands. Checks will be issued from any day in July.





The National Sports Council will also give TK 9 lakh to three organizations of Bangladesh sports journalists. The sports organizations will distribute money among the unemployed and indigent sports journalists as they see fit.





Out of TK 9 lakh being given to the three organizations of sports journalists, TK 4 lakh has been allocated for the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), TK 3 lakh for the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) and TK 250,000 for the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Community (BSJC).





The State Minister, standing beside the helpless, has provided financial assistance to the athletes hit hard by coronavirus. He has raised more funds for the athletes of the grassroots level. Not only that the State Minister also extended his helping hand to the poor people of his locality from his own fund.





Earlier, the government has allotted Tk 30 million as humanitarian aid for 150 distressed athletes in the country. State Minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Zahid Ahsan Russell has already handed over the cheques of humanitarian aid for the athletes on behalf of National Sports Council and Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan Foundation. State Minister said they have also provided aid to over 600 athletes.





The allotted money was handed over to the root level athletes as per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. State Minister also informed that they have been working to provide Tk 24,000 to each of 1,150 athletes in one year from Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan Foundation.





Few days back Bangabandhu Krirasebi Kalyan Foundation (BKKF) decided to provide Tk 2000 allowance per month among 1150 destitute sportspersons, who have been facing the hardship of coronavirus pandemic, for next one year.







The decision was taken on last Thursday at the board meeting of BKKF with state minister for youth and sports and BKKF chairman Zahid Ahsan Russell presiding over the meeting at the conference room of National Sports Council.





Leave Your Comments