'The Financial Fair Play circus must end' - Mourinho





Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says the "circus" of Financial Fair Play should end after Manchester City overturned a European ban.





On Monday, City had a two-year European ban for "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play quashed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).





Managers including Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Mourinho have since questioned the clarity of Uefa's rules.





"Consistency I like, clarity... I don't like doubts," said Mourinho.





"That is the only thing that disturbs. My opinion about FFP doesn't change, like my opinion on VAR.





"When I said a few years ago I like the concept, I like the concept. What I don't like is the interpretation of it, the people with the tools they have at their disposal.





"And Financial Fair Play is the same thing. When I say it should finish, it is not because I do not agree with the basic principle. It's because I don't agree with the circus."





'We don't have to apologize' - Guardiola





City, second in the Premier League, will be able to continue playing in European competition next season, having qualified for the Champions League.





Cas cleared City of "disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions" and cut the club's fine from 30m euros (£26.9m) to 10m euros (£9m). However, Cas also said City did "fail to co-operate with Uefa authorities".





Manager Pep Guardiola now says his club deserves an apology because "people said we were cheating and lying".





"We were exonerated for something we were accused of all the time," Guardiola said on Tuesday.





"I don't want to apologize for anything. I'm sorry guys. Manchester City don't have to apologize because three independent judges decided we have done everything properly. It's clear - more than clear."





'Some rules you stick to' - Klopp





City, who have been owned by Sheikh Mansour since 2008, were fined £49m in 2014 for a previous breach of regulations.





Managers including Mourinho and Klopp have not expressed an opinion on City's conduct but have instead turned their attention to the application of Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules.





"I don't want them to lose money, it is just that if there are rules, then I think that we all stick to it and not only some," said Klopp.





"If you say, 'come on, forget it, we don't have to look at what someone is spending' then there will be people with a lot of money who will be very influential.





"There are some rules and we should try to stick to it."

